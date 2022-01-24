Keyser Election: One week left and mayor is only one to file

KEYSER - With only a week left to file, only one person has stepped up to run for Keyser city government - incumbent mayor Damon Tillman.

In addition to the mayoral position, two seats on Keyser City Council will be on the ballot - the one currently held by Jennifer Junkins and the one that has remained vacant since Ron Metcalf resigned last July.

At the time, the mayor said he was “not in a hurry” to fill the seat and so it has remained open.

Tillman was first elected mayor in 2018. During his term of office, the city has weathered several ups and downs, including the controversy over the fate of the deteriorating Alkire Mansion, which took a positive turn and resulted in the sale of the building to Burlington United Methodist Family Services; the downsizing of the city administrator position to part-time as a cost-saving measure for the city; the closure of the Keyser City Police dispatch; the renaming of South End Park to honor Tuskegee Airmen veteran Clifton Brooks Sr.; and the start of livestreaming the council meetings on Facebook to provide greater access to the public.

Junkins was first elected to the council in 2014, and has served as the city’s parks and recreation commissioner and beautification commissioner. In the latter capacity, she has overseen the Hometown Heroes Banner program and the installation of flower pots in the downtown business district, among other things.

The filing period closes at noon Saturday, Jan. 29 and the city election is Tuesday, June 14.

City administrator Jeff Broadwater said the only qualifications for mayor or council member are that the candidate must have been a resident within the city limits of Keyser for at least the last two years, and must have been assessed and paid taxes on at least $500 worth of real or personal property within the city.

