STEM Festival: Here's how you can get involved

Rene Trezise
Special to the News Tribune
A drone obstacle course in the Mary F. Shipper Library on the campus of WVU Potomac State College was one of the many hands-on activities at the 2019 STEM Festival. Due to the pandemic, the 2020 STEM Festival was canceled, and the 2021 STEM Festival was held as a virtual event. This year, an in-person STEM Festival is planned for Saturday, March 26, from noon to 4 p.m., on the PSC campus. The STEM committee is currently accepting proposals for presentations for the upcoming festival.

KEYSER - Proposals for presentations are being accepted through Feb. 1 for the 2022 Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Festival.

The event will be held on Saturday, March 26, from noon to 4 p.m., on the WVU Potomac State College campus.

The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youths in STEM activities and careers by producing and presenting compelling, exciting, educational, and entertaining science gatherings. Business, industry and organizations are encouraged to participate by providing hands-on STEM activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. Presentations are needed that appeal to all levels: elementary, middle and high school students. “We are excited to be planning an in-person event this year on the WVU Potomac State College campus. Families travel from throughout the region to attend this popular event. The success is due in large part to the outstanding presenters who provide quality hands-on STEM learning experiences,” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service 4-H and Family Extension agent. Proposals are easy to submit online. Go to the Mineral County STEM Network website at: http://mineralstem.com. Click on the “apply to present” tab at the top of the home page. Proposals are due by Feb. 1 to be included in publication materials. The planning committee co-chairs are Andrea Schafer, WVU Potomac State College; Craig Kesner, Northrop Grumman; and Kelly Haines, Mineral County Schools. If you have questions about the proposals contact Andrea Schaefer agschafer@mail.wvu.edu at 304-788-7133. For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com.