Ridgeley: Grant funding will be needed for new town hall

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – Rising costs for constructing a new town hall have forced the Ridgeley mayor and council to seek grant funds to supplement the money they have been saving in recent years. The town is working with the Region VIII Planning and Development Council for a full grant with a 40% contribution from the town.

Clerk Melissa Crites notes that seeking the grant funds could push groundbreaking back from spring to early summer as was recently set as a target by the council.

The town has actively begun the process advertising for project engineering and scheduling meetings with Omni Associates Architects and Thrasher Engineering.

The new town hall and garage will be constructed on the site of the former Ridgeley School, which was razed to provide space for the town facilities.

By utilizing grant funds, the town hopes to be able to put funds back for a new police car, as the current units are getting some age and miles.

Officers have been busy as part of mayor Bill Shepherd’s beautify Ridgeley initiative issuing 17 criminal citations earlier this week.

“As the chief of police of Ridgely under the mayor’s direction we are locating, addressing and citing offenders. By doing so we are restoring not only the appearance, but the quality of our town,” said chief Erik Wyer. “Since starting this initiative we have had a 100% compliance rate with citizens' improving and maintaining the integrity of their properties.”