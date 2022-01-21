Climb Higher: Potomac State honors student for resiliency

Deborah Swick-Cruse

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Deandre Branch, a sports management student from Oshawa, in Ontario, Canada, has been awarded the Climb Higher award at West Virginia University Potomac State College.

The award recognizes resiliency for overcoming personal adversity, exemplifying an outstanding work ethic inside and outside of the classroom, practicing kindness, and for displaying a positive attitude.

Faculty and staff at the college nominate students they believe are deserving of the award, which is given each month during the academic year.

Branch is in his first year at the college. He plays defender on the men’s soccer team and also serves as a resident hall assistant (RA). This past fall, Branch participated on an international student panel where he discussed his experiences at Potomac State with other students, faculty and staff.

“Deandre is intelligent, mature and responsible,” said Climb Higher committee member Michael Lynch, who also serves as the director of Residence Life at the college.

“He demonstrates this every day by balancing schoolwork with his soccer commitment and his RA responsibilities. In addition, he is kind, caring and easy to get along with. He is well-liked by teammates, residents, co-workers and supervisors.

“Deandre is a true role mode and an excellent example of what success in college should look like,” Lynch said.