'Taking this very seriously:' Carpendale struggles with ailing sewer system

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – Work continues on Carpendale’s aging sewer system as officials takes steps to make the system more efficient until an upgrade is possible.

Josh Cook, project engineer from the EADS Group, reported to the Carpendale mayor and council that the preliminary engineering for the work has been submitted to the Region VIII Planning and Development Council, which is working on grants for $3.7 million project to update the 50-year-old former Millerdale II system.

Issues with the system include: The plastic line is cracked inside allowing infiltration; manholes made of concrete blocks are cracked and leaking, allowing storm water to enter directly into the sanitary system; and the pump station at Cedar Avenue isn’t reliable and has wiring issues.

Another significant issue for the sewer system is that the main line runs through the Knobley Railroad Tunnel, which has been closed due to concern for falling timbers.

“There has been quite a bit of work done this year,” said Cook. “You’re town is taking this very seriously.”

The proposed solution for the high costs and possible system failure is to remove the line through the tunnel, eliminate the three pumping stations and reduce the infiltration with a new pump station and an estimated 10,000 feet of eight-inch sewer lines down Davis Drive and a new 6-inch force main to send the sewage to Ridgeley’s pump station, which will be upgraded to handle the additional flow from Carpendale on to Cumberland.

In the meantime, Carpendale has been working to reduce its inflow and infiltration (I and I) into the system to reduce treatment costs including sending a camera through the lines to look for leaks.

“It’s been pretty busy trying to get ahead of the I & I,” said councilman Ken Hamilton.

“We’re getting ahead of it,” he added of putting in manhole covers and replacing the pump at station one.

“The repairs that we have been doing on the sewer have come out of the Covid money,” said mayor Diane Baker.

In an update on the roads, councilman Virgil O’Neal reported that parts of Georgia Street and Heiskell Boulevard were paved and cold patch was put in other holes around town.

“Hopefully everything will be fine throughout the winter,” he added, noting hopes to blacktop another street in the spring.

With the streets, Baker asked residents to “please be patient with us” on the snow plowing. The town has contracted with Dutch Staggs for plowing and members of the council are helping out.

Baker thanked the residents, council and police for pitching in in recent months to do what needs done in the absence of the town foreman, who is on me’s efforts for its youngest residents with over 250 candy bags handed out for Halloween and numerous kids being on hand for the tree lighting.

“The kids loved it. They had a good time,” she said.

For the coming year, the council is looking at updating the charter.

On a final note, councilwoman Mary Jo Hinton reported that the Ridgeley police are now serving the papers on property concerns. The complaints are being handled by the state instead of the town sending registered letters that the property owners don’t pick up.