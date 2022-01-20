Potomac State FFA members earn honors at national event

Rene Trezise

Special to the News Tribune

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Three WVU Potomac State College students attended this past fall’s 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana, as members of the state’s FFA Environmental and Natural Resources Team.

Team members included: John Bittinger, a PSC freshman mechanical engineering major from Wiley Ford; Sarah Sions, a PSC freshman wildlife and fisheries major from Purgitsville; Rachael Brinkman, a PSC freshman pre-veterinary major from New Creek; and Lara Bittinger, a junior at Frankfort High School. The team received a silver medal at the national convention.

According to the national Future Farmers of America’s (FFA) website, “the Environmental and Natural Resources Career Development Event provides competing students an opportunity to gain awareness and demonstrate knowledge in areas that affect our air, soil and water. Competitors interpret data, use measuring devices in the field and work through real-life scenarios involving environmental threats in pursuit of scoring the highest as a team and individual.

“Each team consisting of four FFA members competes in all types of weather conditions – just like professionals working the environmental and natural resource industry – in pursuit of recognition for demonstrating skills relevant to GPS navigation, soil science, water management and wildlife conservation. The competitors produce written statements and an oral presentation and must exhibit competency via writing and identification activities.

“Through these challenges, students develop interest and knowledge in sustainable management of our environment and will become the future stewards of resources critical to the future of agriculture.”