Railroad meeting produces possible short-term solutions

KEYSER - Following some back-and-forth between North End residents and a representative of the CSX Corporation, those present for the Friday evening meeting to discuss the ongoing problem of blocked railroad crossings seemed to come to a vague agreement.

A long-term fix is needed, but will not be an easy one.

In the meantime, several key players said they will work together to come up with some sort of short-term assistance for the concerned North End residents.

For years the residents of the mostly residential section of town have complained that should an emergency occur when a train is on the tracks and blocking the only two crossings into the residential section, life might be lost because emergency personnel could not reach them.

In recent months, however, the frequency with which trains have blocked entrance to the North End has increased, and residents began calling everyone from city officials to the Governor to try to get some help.

Friday, many of those whom the residents had called for help were present for a long-awaited face-to-face meeting at Keyser Fire Station No. 2.

Moderated by Del. Gary Howell, the meeting included Rodney Whaley of the Federal Railroad Administration/U.S. Department of Transportation, Jason Bishop, regional manager with the CSX Corporation, Jason Foster, chief engineer with the West Virginia Division of Highways, Travis Ray and Bill Keller, both of District 5, WVDOH, as well as members of the Keyser Volunteer Fire Department, Keyser Police Department, and various city and county elected officials.

A number of citizens again voiced their concerns about potential emergency issues, and asked if CSX couldn’t stop their trains farther west of Keyser so the crossings would not be blocked.

Bishop told them, however, the trains were stopped to pick up additional cars and perform the necessary safety checks in order to do so, and require a long stretch of track that includes both crossings.

“We’re trying to serve our customers. We’re trying to meet customer demands. We’re trying to operate our business at a rail yard,” he said.

When someone in the crowd suggested moving the trains to Cumberland, Bishop said the Keyser property “is our rail yard and we intend to use it.”

He assured the crowd, however, that CSX wasn’t “just coming to Keyser and saying, ‘Let’s park it here.’”

It was Whaley who tried to calm the intensifying discussion by asking for those present to work toward some solutions.

“If you asked yourself if you feel you should be concerned, yes, you should be,” he said. “There is a multitude of things that could happen. Fortunately, those things have not happened, but do we want to continue to tempt fate?”

When the discussion finally came down to possible short-term solutions, Keyser fire chief Mike Cannon noted that they have a reserve engine that could be parked somewhere in the North End if a secure building were available. That way, should a fire break out while the crossings are blocked, at least the first responders who live in the North End would have an engine they could respond with.

Mayor Damon Tillman, who had expressed his frustration throughout the meeting, asked Bishop if CSX would provide the fire department with $100,000 to construct a building to house the engine.

As for rescue personnel accessing the North End in case of a medical emergency, Keyser City Council member Jim Hannas noted that city crews had recently cleaned out “the tunnel,” which is actually a culvert that runs under the railroad tracks, and rescue personnel could possible get a small Gator through there to respond to an emergency.

“I know it’s temporary, and we will monitor it,” Hannas said of the tunnel, which fills up with water during heavy rain or snow melts.

“The solution isn’t perfect,” Whaley said, adding that he had gone to the tunnel earlier in the week and “it was like a skating rink. The water was a foot deep.”

He said someone asked him at the time if he would take his own mother through the tunnel given its condition.

“That’s a good question,” he said. “If I knew that’s all I had, then the answer would be yes. Would I prefer that there’d be another way? Of course.

“It’s not a perfect solution, but it is a solution,” he added. “Most certainly not the solution we want to live with long-term.”

Long-term solutions are a different matter, however, and although several - including a ramp up to Memorial Bridge and a bridge across the river to McCoole - were discussed, none seemed feasible at this time.

Whaley remained optimistic, however.

“We’ve got to figure out a way to either get over the river, under the tracks, or over the tracks. If we’re going to solve this, we’ll have to do it together,” he said. “It’s that simple.

“And the guys that know how to do that? We need to get them here,” he said.

Whaley said the answers won’t be immediate, however.

“Obviously it’s not going to happen this month, or even six months from now,” he said.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.