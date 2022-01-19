In his third year, superintendent gets good evaluation from board

KEYSER - Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft has once again received a unanimously positive evaluation on his job performance at the helm of Mineral County Schools.

“The board unanimously concurred that Mr. Ravenscroft met and/or exceeded his annual goals, as well as the performance evaluation standards set forth by the West Virginia superintendent evaluation form,” board president Lara Courrier said in a written statement.

The board members met in executive session Tuesday evening to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation. All five members were present.

“The board commended Mr. Ravenscroft for exceeding standards for his outstanding leadership and communication with administration, staff, students, parents, and the community in general,” Courrier said.

“In addition, the board celebrated the superintendent for securing SBA funding for the new Frankfort Elementary School.

“We look forward to our continued partnership as we strive for the excellence for all students of Mineral County schools.”

Ravenscroft was hired for the superintendent’s position in May 2019 and was awarded a three-year contract. His contract will come up for renewal this year.

