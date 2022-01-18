Elk Garden to use WIndforce funds for new construction

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – The Elk Garden mayor and council are hoping to break ground this spring on a new equipment building for the town.

The town plans to use money received from the US Windforce grants along with funds from the town to start construction.

“We will do the foundation this year and build from there as funds become available,” said mayor Marian Droppleman.

In the first meeting of the new year, the council agreed to continue its contract with grant writer Ralph Rice and to renew the town’s insurance with the Board of Risk Management (BRIM) effective July 1.

With hopes of warmer weather the Elk Garden School will be donating playground equipment to the town park.

Due to inclement weather the food drop from the Mountaineer Food Bank planned for Jan. 18 has been cancelled. Elk Garden residents can attend the food drive scheduled for 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Feb. 3 at the Mineral County Fairgrounds.

Food drops are planned for every month this year and only Mineral County residents can pick up food at these sites.

Upcoming dates for the Elk Garden fire station include Feb. 15, March 15, April 19, May 17 and June 21.

Residents must be present to sign for each box as state and federal grants set rules the site partners must abide by.

When bad weather forced the cancellation of the Christmas parade the town welcomed Santa to meet with children at the town hall. Droppleman noted that 35 children stopped by to share their wish lists.