Want to research local newspapers? Check out this workshop

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Potomac State College's Mary F. Shipper Library and the Fort Ashby Public Library will jointly sponsor a virtual workshop at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 8, to provide free training in how to search the West Virginia Newspapers Portal.

Participants will get to hear updates on new content that has been added to the portal, tips and tricks to make searching easier, and more.

Register in advance to receive a Zoom link to attend: https://tinyurl.com/WVNPfeb22 The Zoom link will be sent out one business day before the event.