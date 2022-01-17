Parrill Hollow residents urged to attend water meeting

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - The Mineral County Commission will be hosting a public meeting to answer questions and discuss the pending Parrill Hollow Public Water Project.

The meeting will be held Monday, Jan. 31, at 7 p.m. at the Burlington Fire Hall.

Residents of Parrill Hollow are encouraged to attend. County administrator Luke McKenzie says, “The commission is aware that some are skeptical of the reality of this project since it has been promised before and then didn’t occur, but this time is different. Thanks to American Rescue Plan Act funding the Mineral County Commission has been able to allocate $1.6 million to this project and an additional $1 million is pending through another state agency that will give us the funding we need to make this project happen.

“We have strong sources of funding to make this project happen, but we have to have support from the residents of Parrill Hollow and their agreement to hook on to the system for us to finally make this happen,” McKenzie continued. “We really encourage interested Parrill Hollow residents to attend and show your support for this project.”

Anyone who is unable to attend but is still interested in the project is encouraged to contact the Mineral County Commission office at 304-788-5921.