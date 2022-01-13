Two arrested in Ridgeley on neglect charges

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY -- A Ridgeley couple has been arrested twice this week in connection with child neglect charges.

On Monday, Jan. 10, Ridgeley Police Cpl. Clint Ward and Chief Erik Wyer executed a search warrant on 98 S. Buddy Lane in Ridgeley.

As a result of a search of the premises, Rebecca Jean Davis, 33, and Michael Delane Davis Jr., 23, were placed under arrest.

Two days later, Ward and Wyer served felony warrants for child neglect on Rebecca and Michael Davis and both were taken into custody without incident.

According to Wyer, “Their home has been labeled condemned due to the grotesque conditions.”