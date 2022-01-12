Incumbents, 2 challengers kick off candidate filing season

KEYSER - Four incumbents and two challengers kicked off the 2022 candidate filing season in Mineral County Monday.

Krista Dixon, Republican, filed for reelection as circuit clerk, Lauren Ellifritz, Republican, filed for reelection as county clerk, and Laura Courrier and Mary Jane Baniak both filed for reelection to the non-partisan Mineral County Board of Education.

In addition, Charles Von Hagel, Republican, and Thomas Golden, Republican, both filed for the one seat coming open on the county commission.

The filing period runs through Saturday, Jan. 29.

Voters in Mineral County will be casting ballots for county clerk, circuit clerk, one seat on the county commission (currently occupied by Richard Lechliter, who confirmed Tuesday he will not be running for reelection), and three seats on the board of education (currently occupied by Courrier, Baniak, and Terry Puffinburger), in addition to members of the party executive committees.

The seats on the board of education will be decided during the primary election on May 10, while the party winners in all other races in the primary will proceed to the general election on Nov. 8.

In addition, voters all over West Virginia will be casting their ballots for U.S. House of Representatives, state Senate and House of Delegates.

Due to the statewide redistricting project mandated by changes in the state’s population as reported by the 2020 Census, Mineral County is now in Congressional District 2, Senatorial District 14, and House districts 87 and 88.

According to the West Virginia Secretary of State’s office, incumbent Republican Congressman Alex Mooney of District 2 has filed for reelection. In the old configuration of the Congressional districts, he did not represent Mineral County, which was in District 1, represented by David McKinley.

Del. Gary Howell has filed to run for reelection in District 87 (formerly District 56). The other district which includes the eastern and western portions of Mineral County is the newly designed District 88.

Neither Del. Ruth Rowan (current District 57) nor John Paul Hott (current District 54) will represent Mineral County any longer.

Candidates running for state office must file in the secretary of state’s office, while candidates running for county office file in the local county clerk’s office.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.