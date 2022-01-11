New Creek home heavily damaged by fire

NEW CREEK - No injuries were reported following a fire that broke out Monday afternoon at a Northwestern Turnpike home near New Creek.

According to the New Creek Volunteer Fire Department, a passer-by noticed smoke coming out from under the eaves of the home located next to the Sunnyside Church and called the fire in to Mineral County 911.

The fire was found in multiple layers of roofs and ceilings of the home, and the remainder of the residence suffered smoke and water damage.

A spokesperson for the fire company said the cause was believed to be electrical in nature.

The occupant of the house is currently staying with family members.

Keyser, Burlington, Fountain, and Kitzmiller volunteer fire units also responded to the scene, along with Potomac No. 2 of Westernport, and Barton Hose Company stood by at Keyser’s station if needed.