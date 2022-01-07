Mineral County FFA students earn honors at state event

FAIRMONT, W.Va. - Members of the Mineral County FFA Chapter who competed in the State FFA Career Development Event (CDE) brought home several honors before the Christmas break.

The statewide event was held Dec. 9-10 at West Virginia University and Fairmont State College.

The chapter competed in three events with all three teams ( Agricultural Mechanics, Meats Evaluation and Veterinary Science) placing in the top three in the statewide competition. Four Mineral County FFA members also placed in the top three individually in the state in their respective competitions.

The Veterinary Science team placed first in the state and will represent West Virginia in the National FFA Veterinary Science Competition in Indianapolis, Indiana, next fall. Team members included Laynee Leatherman, Everlie Battko, Cora Redman, and Ella Chambers. Also participating were team alternates Brooke Kesner and Hailey Lesher-Durst.

Everlie Battko was the high scorer for the event, placing first in the state individually.

The Veterinary Science CDE is a competitive event that tests the participant's ability to apply veterinary science knowledge and skill in practical settings as well as identify breeds, parasites, and equipment. Participants also completed a written exam and responded to questions about current topics in the veterinary industry. Teams had to present to a panel of judges about the roles and responsibilities of the veterinary team in a variety of situations involving patients from companion animal to large animal.

This year’s team presentation was the use of telemedicine in the veterinary field. The coach was Carol Webb, animal science instructor.

Team members also had the opportunity to prepare for clinical practicums and restraints through the support and coaching of staff at Mountainview Veterinary Clinic in Keyser.

The Agricultural Mechanics team placed second in their state competition.Team members included Noah Stiles, Elijiah Rexrode, Roy Ketterman, Timothy Umstead and Daniel Hyde.

Teams in the state event competed in skills and written exams that covers agricultural technology and mechanical areas such as equipment, welding, electricity, environment and natural resources, machinery, and structures.

Roy Ketterman and Tmothy Umstead placed second and third in the state individually. The team was coached by Brent Ebert, agricultural mechanic instructor.

The Meats Evaluation Team placed third in their state competition. Team members included Audrey Williams, Adam Jones, Dylan Wilson, Owen Sweitzer, and Blake Kitzmiller.

During the event members identified 40 different retail meat cuts as well as their wholesale areas and cookery and evaluated lamb, pork, and beef carcasses for quality and yield. The event also required calculations, critical thinking, and analytical skills.

Dylan Wilson led the team, placing first in the state individually. The team was coached by Carol Webb, animal science instructor.

The goal of career development events is to embrace concepts taught in agricultural science classrooms, build skills through experiential learning, and each year to demonstrate proficiency in competitions based on real-world agricultural skills.

The mission of FFA is to develop premier leadership, personal growth, and career success. Mineral County students can participate in FFA through their enrollment in agricultural education classes at Frankfort High School and Mineral County Technical Center.