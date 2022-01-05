Scam Alert: DMV, CDC messages are bogus

KEYSER - Another fraudulent scam alert has been issued and this time by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

The warning was released Jan. 3 on their website, and then local Del. Gary Howell stepped in to share it to multiple social medial sites to help spread the warning.

WVDHHR stated they had received several reports of individuals receiving spam text messages. The messages asked them to validate their drivers license through the state’s Division of Motor Vehicles. An additional spam message even included that they are in partnership with the Center for Disease Control.

One spam message tells the individual that they can validate their license as part of a vaccine waiver and asks you to give your license number.

The spam text message reads: “West Virginia Covid-19 Vaccine Driver License Waiver Validation. Validate your details below” (with a clickable link). It then states, “Department of Health l State of West Virginia. Text “STOP” to stop msg.”

The other spam message says it’s in partnership with the Center for Disease Control and is requesting an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status.

That spam reads as the following; “The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in partnership with the West Virginia State DMV requires an immediate validation of your Covid-19 status. This is a waiver validation update and a compulsory one-time validation for all West Virginia residents.”

A spokesperson for WVDHHR states that no such messages are being generated by the DHHR and warns that you should delete any such message immediately. Do not click on the links that are provided in the messages.

DHHR states they will never ask for personal information via a text message.

”It is important the people know that state is not asking for this information and it is a scam,” Howell said.

"Any time you receive a request like this whether it appears like it is from the government, a credit card company, or a utility, do not reply to what you received as it may be a scam,” he said, urging recipients to “reach out to that specific government agency, credit card company or utility. They will have your information on file and be able to assist you if it is real or tell you if it is fraud.

“I get an email for my credit card, for example. I never respond’ I call the number on the back of the card to see if it is legit,” he says. “Same with utilities or government agencies.”

It is always important to stay vigilant and to not give out your personal or identifying information to anyone that you are not certain of, and when you receive a scam text, call or email report it to proper agency.