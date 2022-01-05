Mineral County students to stay in school, stay masked

KEYSER - As Mineral County faces yet another surge in COVID cases, the school system will continue to keep all students and staff masked, with the ultimate goal of keeping everyone in school for as long as possible.

As for possibly going back to remote learning, superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft said Tuesday that would mainly happen only if so many staff members are out sick that there’s not enough personnel to safely keep the schools open.

“If we go remote learning at a school or in the county, it’s going to be because we can’t staff the school, or because there’s some huge outbreak,” he said.

Ravenscroft admitted that there has been a lot of confusion in regard to the required amount of time to require someone to quarantine if they test positive or have been exposed to COVID.

The problem stems from the fact that the CDC continues to update its recommendations, but the school system may not have had time to adopt them.

“Parents are getting called by doctors’ offices or the health department or different places that are following the updated guidance, while we hadn’t made a change yet,” he said, noting that the CDC has changed its recommendations for the amount of time to quarantine three times over the past year.

Calling the situation “fluid,” the superintendent said he feels it is in the best interest of the students and staff for the county to follow the CDC and DHHR guidelines.

“All I can do is trust the people above us who are making the decisions,” he said.

Indications are that the quarantine guidelines will change yet again very soon.

“What I’m hearing is it’s going to change to essentially what it was earlier in the fall, which is to self-isolate five days and then you can test, but you have to test to return before the ten days,” Ravenscroft said.

He noted that the COVID surges in the school system seem to occur following a break and not while school is in session, thus showing him the current masking requirement is working.

“We’re seeing our mitigation methods are effective,” he said, adding that the majority of the positives they do get during school comes from two areas.

“No. 1 has been from athletic-related activities, because sometimes they’re unmasked and in close quarters, and No. 2 is at lunch,” he said.

“We just need to buckle up a little bit for what’s to come,” he added.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.