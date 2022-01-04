Mineral County COVID numbers surge again

KEYSER - Mineral County’s number of current active COVID-19 cases has jumped to 333 as of Tuesday.

Just five days ago the number was only at 177.

According to the Mineral County Health Department’s Facebook page, the total number of cases in Mineral County, since the pandemic started, is 5,652.

The county’s numbers have taken a jump in recent days as West Virginia’s numbers have also escalated. The Associated Press reported Tuesday that coronavirus cases in the state had surged 72% over the past week.

Last week, there were 11,138 confirmed active cases in West Virginia, shattering the previous one-week record of 9,587 active cases in mid-September.

On Sunday, there were 15,015 active cases, representing more than double the amount since Christmas.

Locally, the active cases in Mineral County had teetered around 100 throughout the month of November, but had reached as high as 156 in December.

Health Department administrator A.Jay Root said part of the upsurge at that time could have been caused by an increase in family gatherings and get-togethers around Thanksgiving.

“We’ve seen it at other holidays,” he said, noting that last year’s “nightmare month of November” came on the heels of get-togethers at Halloween.

“I would say we’ll see another upswing in January after Christmas,” he said.

That upswing would now appear to be underway, although the increase in the highly-infectious omicron variant is also contributing to the surge.

Dr. Clay Marsh, West Virginia’s coronavirus expert, said last week that the spread of the omicron variant had been detected in about 15% of West Virginia cases.

Mineral County has lost 137 residents to COVID-related illness, with the latest two deaths being reported Dec. 30. A 55-year-old male and a 66-year-old female were added at that time.

The Mineral County Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing on Wednesdays from 10 a.m to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations and booster shots are also available by appointment by calling 304-788-1321.

The vaccinations are available for ages 6 and up and boosters are available for ages 16 and up.

