Mineral County 4-Her joins WV delegates at national congress

Special to the News Tribune

ATLANTA, Ga. - Nine 4-H delegates recently represented West Virginia at the National 4-H Congress held in Atlanta, Georgia.

During 4-H Congress, youths engage in community service, build personal development skills, experience hands-on teamwork activities and celebrate the outstanding achievements of 4-H youths across the nation.

The 2021 National Congress provides 4-Hers with a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to participate in strong educational programming and represent something bigger than themselves while networking and experiencing a real-life conference.

4-Hers earned the right to attend the annual 4-H National Congress in Atlanta. Representatives applied for the opportunity to attend and were selected based on a strong 4-H record and active program participation over 8-10 years.

“The application process taught me how to write a resume and showed me that I have a lot to be proud of and many contributions as a 10-year member of 4-H,” said Katie Miltenberger, who was chosen to be the delegate advisor for the mountain state group during the 2021 event.

The five-day event closed with an international themed dinner, community service throughout the city of Atlanta, and a Gala celebrating 100 years of Congress.

To learn more about National 4-H Congress please visit https://extension.wvu.edu/youth-

West Virginia 4-H programs are open to all youths.