Lechliter has courthouse renovation on plate for 2022

KEYSER - Richard Lechliter will serve another term at the helm of the Mineral County Commission, and chief among his goals is focusing on the multi-million-dollar renovation of the courthouse as well as other key issues within the county.

The 12-year veteran of county government is entering the last year of his second term and in accordance with tradition was re-elected Monday to continue as president. His seat comes up for election this year.

Lechliter told the News Tribune one of the major issues on his plate for the coming year will be the “remodeling of the courthouse and sheriff’s department,” and expressed his hope that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic would not be a hindrance to either working on that project or “returning to other activities” within the county.

Under the commission’s plan for renovation of the courthouse complex, the second story of the Judicial Annex will be renovated to accommodate the county clerk and county commission offices, while the circuit clerk, probation and judges’ chambers would be expanded within the current courthouse. A proposal to construct a catwalk between the two buildings was scrapped when the county could not secure a right-of-way over West Street from the City of Keyser.

As for the sheriff’s department, plans call for the construction of a second floor on the current detention center to allow for the expansion of offices and storage.

The courthouse complex isn’t the only construction job on the minds of Lechliter and his fellow commissioners, however.

“We’re also still working on answers for the amphitheater,” Lechliter said of the county’s deteriorating outdoor theater at Larenim Park.

When it was revealed last May that the amphitheater, built in 1984, was in poor condition and the county planned to raze it, the commissioners assured a concerned public that they hoped to obtain funding to build a better and more durable facility.

The county had the same architect working on the courthouse project to give them a cost estimate of construction, and the possible price tag was close to $1 million.

Construction will be done in phases and will be dependent upon the county obtaining funding.

A third goal on Lechliter’s mind is continuing to work on fine-tuning the county’s new Building Safety Ordinance, passed last year and designed as a way for the county and municipalities to work together to take care of the blighted and abandoned properties that have become a problem all over Mineral County.

Lechliter said the committee has met and is talking about what can be done both within the limits of the county’s five incorporated municipalities as well as elsewhere in the county.

“Of course, it always comes down to money,” he said.

The first county commission meeting of the year will be Jan. 11 at 9:30 a.m. at the courthouse.

