Burlington's Baby Jesus has been returned

Special to the News Tribune

BURLINGTON - Baby Jesus has been returned.

In early December, the Burlington Ruritan Club put up their annual Christmas display, which includes a nativity scene and is a tradition for the club dating back decades.

However, in the days just before Christmas, someone stole the Baby Jesus figure from the display.

This is the second year in a row that culprit(s) in the Burlington community defaced the display by stealing the Baby Jesus figure. A private citizen paid to replace the figure for the 2021 display so that the Ruritan Club could continue their tradition.

However, the bandits struck again this year, causing dismay for the club and community members who do not understand why anyone would be so disrespectful toward a display meant to bring joy to the community.

Burlington Ruritan club members are members of the National Ruritan Organization with a motto of fellowship, goodwill, and community service. The club supports local youth organizations, funds scholarships and donates to many area charities. They are particularly proud to put the Christmas display up for everyone to enjoy during the holiday season. The display is a reminder of what Christmas really means and why we celebrate the season of His birth.

In a recent turn of events, however, sometime between Jan. 1-2, the Baby Jesus figure was returned to the nativity. This change of heart may have been sparked after reward signs posted by a private citizen were circulated throughout Burlington.

Whatever the reason, the Burlington Ruritan Club members have expressed their appreciation that the Baby Jesus figure was returned and they are grateful that the perpetrator(s) had an apparent change of heart.

While the fact remains that the person or persons responsible committed a crime which is punishable by law, club members have chosen to forgive the parties responsible in the spirit of the season.

“That being said, this behavior is no longer considered a prank and will not be tolerated going forward,” said a spokesperson for the club. “The club has indicated they will continue the Christmas display in the future, but the area will be closely monitored by surveillance cameras to deter future theft and other malicious activity. Violators will be prosecuted.”