Ridgeley officials say town trash problem improving

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY -- Clean up in Ridgeley continues as the council pursues properties in need of attention, and works to revitalize the underpass and the police target drug enforcement.

In their last meeting for 2021, the council noted that the trash situation at several local properties is improving. Mayor Bill Shepherd noted that six properties have new owners as a result of the letters and fines that the town keeps sending out.

“We have been beating their door down. These people are having to do something. They are tired of our letters and are selling.” said Shepherd, noting that a contractor bought four to renovate and another individual bought the other two with plans to update.

“We have a list of three projects that are going to dress this town up this spring,” Shepherd said. “It’s going to get better.”

In the meantime, work is continuing on the underpass with cleaning of the area and relighting the tunnel. Repairs to the railway crossing are progressing, with guardrail set to be installed up over the railroad tracks to replace the wooden railing on the right side.

In the police report, the department reported that arrests were made for drugs on Blocker and Knobley streets and a suspect with outstanding warrants was found walking in town. There were 15 traffic stops and officers are continuing to follow up on information garnered from the stops.

Councilman Duke Lantz noted that there are several flags throughout the town that need replaced due to weather damage. “If you take it to the VFW they will give you another flag,” he added.

The council is targeting to break ground on the new town hall in spring to early summer. They are talking with architects now and Shepherd hopes to have more details by February.

Shepherd asked Lantz to head up a recreation committee as part of the plans for the town hall to make sure that the ballfield and all areas of concern are considered.

On a final note, Lantz reminded residents to be sure to protect their pipes with winter weather to reduce freezing pipes and when snow hits, to clear the nearby fire hydrants.