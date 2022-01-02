Historic Christmas: Foundation shows off work at Stone House

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

BURLINGTON – Work continues on the Stone House Traveler’s Rest to restore the structure to its original design. Several projects are on tap for the winter months.

In the meantime, the Mineral County Historic Foundation and Friends of the Stone House welcomed friends old and new during the holidays to showcase progress from the past year.

Volunteers spent last winter working to build window and door frames, a task that will continue this winter as preparations are made to restore the windows and doors that were previously blocked up inside and out.

During the year all the ceilings and porches upstairs were finished.

The Mineral County Historic Foundation began working on the Stone House in 2004 and after extensive cleaning and removing the former restaurant, in addition to other preservation efforts, it was placed on the National Historic Register.

Over the years the mortar has been repointed and the porticos and windows restored.

“There was a lot of general clean-up and a lot more needs to be done,” said Frank Roleff of the Historical Foundation. “There’s been some demolition going on and general maintenance work.”

Built in 1810, the caretaker’s side is set up like a home, including working fireplaces. It includes a variety of display cases that can be rotated to showcase various aspects, including an array of Stone House items.

Upstairs is a sample bedroom and an area dedicated to the TM&P Twin Mountain and Potomac Railroad.

“You would be surprised how many people didn’t know the railroad was here,” said Roleff.

The TM&P operated from 1911 to 1919, hauling fruit from the Twin Mountain and Chert Mountain orchards to the B&O Railroad in Keyser, where it had to be loaded by hand from the narrow gauge railcars.

While the fruit business was three to four months out of the year, the train also carried freight and passengers with 14 stops along the way.

“We thought this would be a great place to have a TM&P museum,” Roleff said, noting that the Dye family that owned the Stone House also owned the land across the road and leased a right-a-way to the railroad for $1 a year.

The Stone House is located halfway between Keyser and the end of the railroad in Grant County.

Plans are underway to have a professional display designed to showcase the information that has been gathered over the years, including examples of the narrow and standard gauge rails.

“There’s a lot of interest in railroads, especially narrow gauge,” Roleff added.

Also this year volunteers have taken over cutting the grass during mowing season.

“We had a very good year with our two to three days flea markets,” added Roleff of the Route 50 Yard Sale in May and fall flea market the first weekend in October.

Roleff and other volunteers work each Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon and other times on the restoration and upkeep.

Help of all kinds is always welcome as local businesses donate toward the concessions for the spring and fall sales, donations are sold at the flea market and local officials support the grant efforts.

For more information on the Stone House, contact Frank Roleff at 304-790-1538 or visit the Facebook page: Stone House /Travelers Rest WV.