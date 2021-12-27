Potomac State looking for STEM presenters

Deborah Swick-Cruse

KEYSER - The annual Mineral County Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Festival planning committee is now accepting proposals for presentations.

The event will be held Saturday, March 26, from noon to 4 p.m. at West Virginia University Potomac State College on the Keyser Campus.

Proposal registrations are due by Feb. 1, 2022, to ensure publication of your presentation title in flyers/brochures that go out to area schools, libraries and businesses. Proposals received after this date will be included, but space is limited so please submit proposals by the deadline at: http://mineralstem.com/SpeakerApp.php.

“The STEM Festival is hosted by the Mineral County STEM network and modeled after the USA Science and Engineering Festival and Expo held in Washington, D.C., and is an exciting venue for attendees to experience the numerous hands-on activities,” said Andrea Schafer, who serves as an assistant education professor with Potomac State and as co-coordinator of the STEM Festival.

The mission of the festival is to re-invigorate the interest of our youth in science, technology, engineering and mathematic activities and careers by presenting compelling, educational and entertaining STEM gatherings.

“We are excited to be planning an in-person event this year on the campus of Potomac State College. Families travel from throughout the region to attend this ever-popular event, due in large part to the outstanding presenters who provide quality hands-on STEM learning experiences,” said Margaret Miltenberger, WVU Extension Service, 4-H and Family Extension agent.

Businesses, industry and organizations are encouraged to participate by providing hands-on, STEM-related activities that stimulate interest and inspire the next generation of scientists and engineers. As a side note, presentations are needed that appeal to all student levels, including elementary, middle and high schools.

The planning committee co-chairpersons include Andrea Schafer (WVU Potomac State College), Craig Kesner (Northrop Grumman), and Robin Haines and Kelly Haines, (Mineral County Schools). For questions about the proposals, contact Andrea Schaefer at agschafer@mail.wvu.edu or at 304-788-7133.

For more information on the Mineral County STEM Network visit http://mineralstem.com/. For regular updates on the STEM Festival, ‘like’ the STEM Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/MineralCountySTEM.