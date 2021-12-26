Keyser loses American hero over Christmas

KEYSER - While most families were either celebrating or getting ready to celebrate Christmas on Friday night, one Keyser family was saying goodbye to a father, grandfather, great-grandfather, family patriarch and true American hero.

Cliffton E. Brooks Sr., who served as a cryptologist with the famed all-Black Tuskegee Airmen, passed away Friday night at the age of 99.

He was the last surviving Tuskegee Airmen in the state of West Virginia.

The barrier-breaking Tuskegee Airmen Squadron was formed in 1941 as a result of pressure by various civil rights groups, and included pilots, navigators, bombardiers, and maintenance and support staff, including the cryptologists who coded and deciphered top secret messages.

In 2019, Brooks’ son Mick told an interviewer for the online magazine CAF Rise Above that his father told his family little about his service, or what secrets he was entrusted with, until approximately 10 years ago.

“He never talked about him being a cryptologist during the war,” Mick said. “He would tell me nothing about what he did. When Dad was told a secret, he kept it a secret.”

It was a matter of honor and ethics for the man who enlisted in 1942, when he was a student at West Virginia State College. His assignments took him to Rome, the Po Valley, France, Central Europe and the Balkins, among other locations.

After returning to the United States three years later, he married Bessie, a former classmate at Howard High School in Piedmont, and they had eight children.

Brooks took a job at Kelly Springfield in Cumberland, where he worked until his retirement in 1982.

According to son Mick in the 2019 interview, even after his dad had built a family and post-war career, the government continued to monitor him to make sure he was not divulging any of the secrets he had kept as a cryptologist.

Many who knew Brooks in his post-military years knew him as a community fixture - dedicating time to Washington Smith Post 152 American Legion, serving as a Mason in Potomac Lodge 41 and a member of Keyser Moose Lodge 662, and keeping active as a member of Janes United Methodist Church in Keyser.

Most recently, Brooks has been the recipient of several honors in his hometown, including Mineral County Day citations from the West Virginia Senate and House of Delegates, Black History Month honors from WVU Potomac State College, and having the South End Park - where his children often played when they were growing up - renamed the Clifton E. Brooks Sr. Park.

“I am honored as the mayor of Keyser that we were able to dedicate the park to Mr. Brooks,” Keyser mayor Damon Tillman told the News Tribune Sunday.

“Mr. Brooks lived an amazing life. He is a hero to his family, this community, and our country …he will be sadly missed but never forgotten.”

T.J. Coleman, founder of the Aubrey Stewart Project in memory of another Mineral County World War II Hero, spearheaded the installation of a sign honoring Brooks at the north entrance to Keyser at the foot of Memorial Bridge.

“He was a living hero among us,” Coleman said. “A man who was part of a dynamic group of men and women that paved the way for me and countless others to enter the military.

“He was a bar raiser. Every job he had, he did it with excellence, in both his military and civilian careers. He was the tip of the spear. Everything he did had a standard - the highest one!”

Brooks was also recognized this past May with an Honor Ride by multitudes of veterans in the Patriots Pack program - many of whom rode all the way from Arizona to honor him.

“This ride means everything to me in the world,” Mike Stramaglio, one of the organizers of the ride, told the News Tribune that day. “How often do you get to meet a true icon?” he asked.

“I rode 3,000 miles to get here and I wouldn’t have missed it.”

Even with all Brooks had accomplished, and with all the honors bestowed upon him, however, he continued to remain humble.

“As I unveiled his sign that would be displayed off the bridge coming into Keyser,” Coleman said, “his words to me in his soft and gentle way, were, ‘I can’t believe you’re doing this for me.’

“It was my honor, sir. My honor!”