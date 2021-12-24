Jack and Frosty: The Keyser man behind the world's most famous snowman

Marla Pisciotta-Haislip

EDITOR’S NOTE: The following article was written by Marla Pisciotta-Haislip and originally appeared in the News Tribune in 2007. It is being reprinted here for your enjoyment.

KEYSER - Most people have never heard of Walter “Jack” Rollins. What he created will be remembered for many years to come.

Jack Rollins wrote the words to “Frosty the Snowman.”

Many people don't know it, but Rollins lived part of his life in Keyser. He had humble beginnings. Rollins was born in Pennsylvania, lived in Ohio and at 97A St. in Keyser. His father was a laborer in Greensburg.

Shortly after his father and mother were married, his mother was blinded by glaucoma. He would tell reporters later in life that it was his mother who inspired him to write.

He was one of seven children – six boys and a girl.

Rollins took a job in a glass factory in Pittsburgh when he was 18. Numerous other jobs followed until he joined a traveling carnival. While working in the carnival as an operator of a golf game, he met his future wife, Mary.

In 1946 Rollins, then 40, worked at Penn Station in New York handling baggage. All the while Rollins kept going over the songs he had written in his head. Early in 1946 Rollins sold one song for $5, then another one for $10. It was reported that he sold as many as 15 for $50.

Nadine Yutsy, Rollins' niece, lived in Keyser. She said when she was young she didn't realize her uncle was famous.

“I don't have much memory of my uncle Jack,” Yutzy said.

Yutzy said from time to time he'd return to Keyser and later when his wife Mary became ill, he came to Keyser more frequently.

“I was told that uncle Jack was a great story teller, jokester and love to play pool,” she said.

“When I was young he'd send us things (toys) about “Frosty,” “Peter,” and “Smokey.”

Not only had Rollins written “Frosty the Snow Man,” he'd written “Smokey the Bear” and “Here Comes Peter Cottontail.”

“i knew it was a neat thing but at that time I didn't understand the concept of toys,” said Yutzy.

The words to “Peter Cottontail” and “Smokey the Bear” were written by Rollins.

“Every time one of those songs were played on the radio my father would say, ‘uncle Jack earned another dime’ or whatever,” Yutzy added.

With “Frosty the Snow Man,” Yutzy said her father told Rollins he might have a hit this time.

Yutzy said she remembers her sister practicing on the piano and casually playing “Here Comes Peter Cottontail” and her dad saying, “Your uncle Jack wrote that.”

Before “Peter Cottontail” got that name, Rollins had considered calling it “Reginald the Rabbit.”

He actually wrote the words in less than half an hour.

The music was written by Steve Nelson, who would also write the music for numerous other Rollins songs. Rollins wrote close to 500 songs that included gospel, country and songs for children.

At one point he submitted a song to Elvis Presley for a movie called “Castles in the Air.” Yutzy said the name was changed

to fit the concept of “Jailhouse Rock.”

In a letter home, Rollins would write, “It's good to know that I finally had a song that you actually heard and I'm glad that you like it.

“It is doing pretty well commercially and I should make in the neighborhood of ten thousand dollars from it by the end of the year (1950). “The publisher thinks that will do much more next year,” he added.

Rollins continued to tell his family that Decca had just released a song he wrote called “Blame It All On Nashville,” recorded by Pee Wee King.

In the same two-week period Hank Snow had recorded “With This Ring I Thee Wed.”

But “Frosty the Snow Man” was the first and foremost in Rollins' repertoire.

Rollins died in 1972 from lung cancer at the age of 66.

At the time he was living in Ohio.

His body was returned to Keyser and was buried in Queens Point Cemetery along with his wife Mary.

His tombstone bears the likeness of a snowman.

