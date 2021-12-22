Lighting up Christmas: Keyser resident's display entertains all

KEYSER - It’s the most wonderful time of the year, for festive decorations and beautiful lights.

When you think of lights in the area, there is a certain house on Willow Avenue in Keyser that comes to mind; a house where kids see the magic of Christmas, and date nights are planned for young and old alike.

An amazing light show accompanied by festive music, it makes you want to spend an hour or so with some hot chocolate, just watching the show.

And who is the one bringing all the Christmas joy to everyone? His name is Jamie Tephabock. Jamie has built the majority of the things for his light show and says he sees it as a learn-as-you-go process.

“The majority of the things I build myself,” he says. “The matrix panel on top of the house is just a frame I built with chicken wire that the lights go in and I think it has about 1,800 LEDs.”

Jamie also says that the two matrices on the windows downstairs are built using pegboard that is painted black. They have about 800 LEDs each. “The tree in the yard is built using PVC pipe and the spinners and the snowflakes are made out of wood,” he says.

Jamie says he uses LED strips for all his outlines.”I am not sure how many exactly, but I would say I have somewhere around 35,000 LED lights in this,” he says. “ I have 12 power supplies to run them because they are all 5-volt so they have to be run to power supplies.”

Jamie goes on to describe how they go to a controller that he uses for programming, then to another controller that is a bridge that stores his sequences and tells the other controller what to do.

“The sequences are the songs and what I have saved to go with the song to tell the lights to do,” he says. “Besides writing, the longest part in all of this is the sequences.”

Jamie says the sequences for each song take eight hours or longer. This year he was set back due to making the matrix bigger, and it threw him off of a lot of his saved sequences. “I have about 60 songs and most are now all playing,” he says.

With all the work that goes into this holiday display, you have to question whether it is worth it…. But Jamie seems to think so.

”It is really nice to come outside at night and hear kids across the street enjoying them. That is why I continue,” he says.

“Last year during COVID my house was where kids would hang out and roller skate.”

How did he learn to do this? Jamie says he started with smart home stuff. “My home inside is fully automated and runs itself from a server I built,” he explains. “From there I got into addressable LEDs and started doing what you see today.”

Jamie says at first his daughter loved it, but now he laughs that he thinks she Is a bit bored by it.

Sarah Davis, Jamie’s fiancé’, says Jamie does it for the kids and the people in the area.

“He started last year when COVID hit and he did it to bring joy and some cheer to everyone,” she says. “He is so happy that people enjoy it; he has 300 or more songs he has been working on to add to the play list.”

Sarah says that Jamie plans to eventually set up a toy drive across the road at the park, so that those who enjoy the lights can bring a toy if able to give to a child in need.

The light display has a cash ap and PayPal info if you would like to make a donation to expand and keep the lights going.

This year Tephabock did it for Halloween as well.

Jamie’s mother, Paula Tephabock, says Jamie works so very hard on his lights.

“He works hard programming the lights and wiring the lights to create the light show,” she says. “He loves seeing the cars lined up to watch them across the street.”

The cars can be seen lined all the way up Water Street on any given night as the lights have brought so much excitement and joy to the town. One of those who stopped to enjoy the display, Susan Kimble-Delawder, said she and her husband recently sat for almost an hour and watched them.

“We loved every minute of them,” she said.

Lindsey Staggers-Gardner says she lives two houses down from them and it is always nice to drive home at night and see them.

“Honestly, we are sad when the holidays are over, because we miss the lights so much,” she says.

Kim Nester said she used to live down the street, and although she has moved, she and her family always take a few extra minutes to go by each night and see them.

“Our 2-year-old is obsessed, and the new Halloween version was great too,” she said.

”I took my granddaughter and my great-granddaughter and their eyes shined as bright as the lights,” says Judy Williams. “They loved them and so did I.”

Margaret Braithwaite says the lights make a stressful bad day seem so far away.

Paul Winkler says, “When my kids’ eyes are brighter than the lights, that you should tell you all you need to know.”

Debbie Honts says she goes there all the time and sometimes for over an hour. “My kids said if they couldn’t find me they knew to go to Water Street,” she said.

Lisa Miller Umstot says she had no idea who did the light display, but wants them to know just how much their hard work has meant to them and it was appreciated.

It would seem the lights are not mere Christmas lights, but are seen by many as a beacon in some of the hardest days. People have described the lights as a source of joy to them, and said they have brightened even the darkest and heaviest hearts during the holidays. If you can’t believe that one man could spark so much joy, then you haven’t meant Jamie.

Because at this point he is giving Santa a run for his money.