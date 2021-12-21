Bloomington neighbors share special Christmas message

BLOOMINGTON - Three neighbors in the small town of Bloomington have joined forces to share a special message for Christmas.

Rather than just line their homes with lights or put an inflatable snowman in the yard, Paul and Judy Wilson, Tristian and Melissa McCrobie, and Bill and Tonya Smiley decided this year to use their decorations to remind everyone of the “reason for the season.”

“I call it ‘Salvation Hill’ because our goal is to make sure Jesus IS the reason for the season, Christ stays in Christmas and that wise men and women still seek Him for hope, redemption and salvation,” Tonya Smiley says.

“Our homes are located on Gemanell Avenue, on a hill facing Route 135 (Maryland Highway). Therefore, it was perfect as a billboard for Christ for weary travelers to find hope, especially in the crazy world we live it today,” she says.

And so those traveling Backbone Mountain at night this Christmas season are treated to the message “Jesus is the Reason for the Season” shining from the Wilson home, “Keep Christ in Christmas” shining from the McCrobie home, and “Wisemen Still Seek Him” from the Smiley home.

“I personally wanted to have ‘Wisemen Still Seek Him’ in my front yard since we moved in our home 20 years ago after seeing a Christmas card with that statement with the three wisemen pictured,” Smiley explains. “I just didn’t know how or where to have it made.

“I regretted not having it up to point to Jesus as the reason for the season year after year. Last year, my neighbor, Paul Wilson, made his own that said ‘Jesus is the Reason.’

“This year, I told myself, ‘That’s it, you’re just gonna do it!’ I went to Paul’s home to see how he made it (materials and lighting) and told him what I was going to do. I had my dad, George Thomas, and my brother, Eddie Thomas, make my yard sign. They are both jacks of all trades and after many hours, it was complete! They did an amazing job,” she says.

In the meantime, another neighbor, Melissa McCrobie, was also speaking with Paul about a possible sign.

“He mentioned what I was doing this year, and she wanted on board. She was like me and didn’t know how to begin, so my dad and brother stepped up and made hers as well - ‘Keep Christ in Christmas.’”

Now, anyone traveling up or down Maryland Highway need only look up on the hill to receive a special message thanks to these three Bloomington neighbors.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.