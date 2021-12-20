Pinnacle Wind Farm back up and running after repowering project

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – The repowering of the Pinnacle Wind Farm that overlooks Keyser is now complete.

Clearway Energy Group LLC, which operates the farm, has announced that the repowering of the 23 new turbines at the site produces nearly 16% more energy than the previous turbines.

In addition, the repowering project created approximately 50 full-time construction jobs in 2021 under Project Labor Agreements with West Virginia construction trade unions, underscoring Clearway’s commitment to optimize local hiring and spending.

The repowering will increase Clearway’s tax payments to Mineral County by up to $200,000 in the first year of operations.

Clearway is already one of the largest taxpayers in the county, currently generating $500,000 in property taxes each year. Pinnacle will also contribute $3.7 million in West Virginia business and occupancy taxes over its newly extended operating life.

“This significant investment in West Virginia’s energy economy would not be possible without the continued strong and innovative commitment from our customers, including the Maryland Department of General Services,” said Valerie Wooley, vice president of origination at Clearway. “Their ongoing partnership helps us significantly boost Pinnacle’s efficiency, bolster the reliability of the electric grid, and continues their ‘first mover’ legacy of leadership in securing renewable energy within the PJM market.”

Pinnacle, which is owned by Clearway’s public affiliate, is contracted under long-term power purchase agreements with the Maryland Department of General Services (DGS) and another academic institution.

In addition, the repowering also extends the life of Clearway’s Community Benefit Fund which has awarded more than a quarter of a million dollars in grants to local community organizations since the Pinnacle Wind Farm began operations in 2012.

The site will continue to award $20,000 in annual grants to local organizations throughout the project’s operating life.

To learn more about that effort and Clearway’s extensive West Virginia partnership please go to https://www.clearwaywestvirginia.com/.