Nationwide threat leads to increased patrols at schools Friday

KEYSER - A social media-based series of threats against schools across the United States resulted in a planned increase in police presence at Mineral County’s schools Friday.

Superintendent Roy Ravenscroft, however, said he felt there was no valid evidence that there is any danger to the county’s students.

Ravenscroft released a message to parents of Mineral County students Thursday evening advising them that “an anonymous general threat being shared via TikTok/social media” had been investigated by Mineral County’s resource officers as well as local law enforcement, who had “not found any valid or supporting evidence that this threat is credible to Mineral County Schools.”

Ravenscroft continued to advise parents, however, that they “may still see an increase in police presence on school campuses … as our law enforcement partners support Mineral County Schools and are always striving to ensure students and staff know their safety is our utmost priority.”

In addition, Ravenscroft said photos of a written threat of school violence which was alleged to have been on a wall at Keyser Middle School was also investigated and it was found that the photo was not from any of Mineral County’s school buildings.

“This photo has been circulating on social media across the country and accused similar rumors and reactions in many other schools and school districts,” he said. “It is not from our buildings.”

Mineral County’s announcement came on the heels of similar actions in neighboring Allegany County, where law enforcement presence was stepped up at all schools on Thursday. Mountain Ridge High School was placed on lockdown, and potential threats received in regard to Fort Hill High School and Westmar Middle School were investigated.

“Law enforcement was contacted, and …it was determined that there is no danger,” said Mia Cross, public information officer for Allegany County.

