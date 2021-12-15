Indie to host local artists for holiday event

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Many murals have popped up on buildings across town and beyond over the past few years. Walking about, one sees local scenes depicted at the corner of Center and Main, the beautiful locomotive painted on the building at Solar Records, the “law library” welcoming folks at the offices of Kirkland & Rogers –across from the courthouse - and “Kayaking on the Potomac” above Queen’s Point coffee all celebrate local life in the Potomac Highlands.

These murals sprung from the hard work of Jill Thompson Baldinger, a veteran plein aire painter of local scenes whom, with grants from The US Wind Force and The Community Trust Foundation, helped identify local artists who painted the murals.

Jill Thompson Baldinger also leads Art House Tuesday at The Indie On Main. The group is open to all artists and meets every Tuesday night from 6:30-8:30 p.m.

This Saturday, Dec. 18, beginning at 2 p.m., the art group opens the door to the gallery at The Indie to celebrate local artists’ creations. A special “how to” art class is offered in making popup Christmas cards. The activity is free.

The holiday party celebration continues the rest of the day with a potluck beginning early evening about 6 p.m.

The old theater, now The Indie On Main Arts House, houses art exhibitions from local artists such as Dea Clayton’s abstracts, Ed Carpenter’s carved wood puzzles, Anna Dolly’s depiction of pets and horses, Ashley Bratcher’s creative sculptures and paintings, Nunzio Barbera II’s collages, Nelson Kesner’s handmade musical instruments, Desiree’s abstracts, Jordan Mocaby’s abstracts, and Dianna Harvey’s fabric art, and James and Elspeth Odbert’s illustrations.