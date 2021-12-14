Potomac Valley Hospital to open new cancer center

KEYSER – Cancer patients in Mineral County will soon be able to receive their treatments in Keyser when WVU Medicine Potomac Valley Hospital opens its new cancer and infusion center at the hospital.

Officials held a ribbon cutting for the new facility on Friday, with plans to have it open and operational by mid-January.

“The opening of the new cancer and infusion center here at Potomac Valley Hospital brings a greatly needed service to our community,” said Mark Boucot, president and CEO of Potomac Valley Hospital.

“As the leader of the hospital, I think it’s important that the hospital provides the greatest breadth of services possible in our own community so that patients don’t have to travel, especially for care as critical as cancer services,” he continued.

“We’re confident that this center here in Keyser will help improve care and patient outcomes by having the WVU Medicine level of care delivered locally.”

E. Gordon Gee, president of West Virginia University and chair of the WVU Medicine board of directors, said the addition of the center would help healthcare workers provide a more comprehensive plan of care for cancer patients.

“We’ll be able to provide not only the clinical oncology and infusion services here, but also to create and present a pathway for a multi-disciplinary approach to cancer care,” he said.

Within the new facility, patients will be able to receive blood transfusions, chemotherapy infusions, hematology services, IV therapy infusions, and other infusion services for patients with chronic conditions.

“The partnership between WVU Cancer Institute and Potomac Valley Hospital is a commitment to expanding access to quality healthcare in the Eastern Panhandle and Western Maryland,” said Rep. David McKinley via a videotaped message.

“Bringing specialized oncology services to Potomac Valley Hospital and access to WVU cancer specialists means the best care possible is available right here close to home,” he said.

“The hospital is thrilled to have Dr. Kevin Shannon as the medical director for our center,” Boucot said. “He’s done an amazing job caring for patients as the medical director at Garrett Regional Medical Center, and now PVH will get to share his expertise right here in our own community.”

The new 1,400 square foot clinic will include six new infusion bays. There will be two types of bays within the center – private bays and communal bays for patients that desire support and interaction with other patients during the infusion process.

“The WVU Cancer Institute could not be more excited to open this facility. We understand the tremendous burden a cancer diagnosis places on a person and a family. Our goal is to allow patients to stay as close to home, to their strongest support system, as possible,” said Hannah Hazard-Jenkins, M.D., director of the WVU Cancer Institute, said.

“We are honored to be part of this project and know the team lead by Dr. Shannon will deliver the highest level of compassionate care to all those who treated at WVU Cancer Institute and PVH.”

“We’re not just opening up a center to take care of our cancer patients … but we’re opening up a door of hope and opportunity,” Gee said.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.