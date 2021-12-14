Santa making special trip to Elk Garden

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN -- Since bad weather cancelled Santa’s visit to Elk Garden Saturday, he is planning a special evening to meet with the children at 5 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, at the town hall.

Santa will be handing out treats for the children, listening to their lists, and posing for photos for those who choose to sit on his lap or just stand nearby.

The town tree was lit Dec. 11 and ornaments in memory of residents who have passed away in recent years were placed on the tree. Those who would like to place new ornaments in memory of loved ones on the tree can do so Sunday. The ornaments will remain on the tree for the remainder of the season and then be saved for display next year.

The town hall is decorated for Christmas with wreaths on the doors and lights in the windows. The handmade nativity adorns the lawn as pieces have been added in recent years of complete the set.

Mayor Marian Droppleman noted that, “Roy Mitchel donated 10 rods of rebar to complete our nativity. The rods go through the back holders to keep them upright.”

In other business, Elk Garden has received a sign naming the street near the church in memory of the Rev. Don Marple. The installation and recognition of Marple will be planned for spring.

Due to a lack of a quorum for December, the town council was unable to vote on retaining Ralph Rice as the town’s grant writer. This will be discussed and voted on during the first meeting of the new year.

The final food drop of the year is planned for 11 a.m. Dec. 21 as the Mountaineer Food Bank will be at the fire hall.