CUW gearing up fund raising for agencies in need

CUMBERLAND - County United Way’s campaign is a significant fundraising effort involving many local businesses that have partnered with CUW to host various presentations and activities to generate awareness for the agency’s work in the community.

These partners support and encourage their employees to make a financial investment in the community through the United Way through payroll giving.

"It's because of these corporate partnerships and the generosity of their employees that we can do what we do, which is to help people from all walks of life in the areas of health, education and financial stability," said Michele Walker, executive director of County United Way.

"The connections established and the donations made through these workplace campaigns allow us to provide funding to our partner nonprofits and help them keep their doors open to the people who need them most.

"It's been a long, hard two years for everyone, but especially for our nonprofit partners and their clients. For some of our nonprofits, their client demand has increased to an overwhelming level. We want this year's campaign to bring them the hope they need – that things will get better because there is a community of caring, giving people who are willing to invest in the lives of others financially," she said.

Dayla Harvey, executive director of the Mineral County Family Resource Network and CASA, shares, “Our County United Way is just that, ours! They are for the community and for its residents; Michele and her staff are in the trenches solving issues for agencies that serve the residents and truly invest heart and capital.

“The Mineral County Family Resource Network and Mineral County Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) program can truly count on County United Way to meet just about any need that arises or even volunteer at our local events. When we call on them, we know it’s a call that will be answered with spirit, solutions, and passion,” she said.

"It is astounding to see the change that can occur when an individual, like me, pairs with other supporters to contribute to an organization like County United Way," said Keira Shilling, a community ambassador for Carefirst.

Shilling, a Mineral County resident who works for Carefirst, has been donating through their workplace campaign since the beginning of her employment more than six years ago.

"Contributing to CUW is a legacy that my colleagues and I are proud to support," she said.

"This organization embodies the impact and importance of all contributions, no matter the size, where individuals come together as a team to make a unified difference. As an employee of Carefirst, I enjoy working alongside my coworkers to help meet the various needs in our community. I love the thought that I am just one piece that helps complete the puzzle," she said.

While County United Way sees much of its contributions through workplace campaigns, anyone can donate, even if they're not an employee of a participating company. The smallest of donations can lead to meaningful change in the communities served by the County United Way, including Allegany and Garrett counties in Maryland and Hampshire and Mineral Counties in West Virginia.

Community letters and letters to businesses and organizations that do not conduct payroll deduction campaigns will be mailed. Residents who reside in one of the counties served by County United Way but work out of town are reminded that if their employer conducts a campaign, they can designate the money to come back to their hometown.

Contributions may be made through County United Way's website, www.cuw.org, through PayPal or credit card. Checks can be mailed to 113 A S. Centre St., Cumberland, Maryland 21502. Donations can be a one-time contribution, a recurring contribution, made in memory of or to honor someone

"We have been doing this work for a long time, and we see when people come together to help others, hope is inevitable,” Walker says. “Hope for the people who are being helped and hope for the ones that are providing the help. And we really see this year's campaign as sort of a Campaign of Hope because we need that now more than ever."