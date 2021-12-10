Ridgeley officials looking to change charter

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

RIDGELEY – As the Ridgeley council works to move the town forward offering retirement for its full-time employees, the council is also working to preserve its history with an update to the charter.

Hoping to attract and retain good employees, the town is joining the West Virginia retirement program for its four full-time employees.

“If we can afford good benefits, that’s saying a lot,” said mayor Bill Shepherd.

The town will contribute $250 a month for each full-time employee with a year’s service to the town with the employees contributing to the retirement as well.

Employees will be eligible for the retirement with 20 years of service at age 60 and those who would leave the town would get back what they contributed, but not the town’s contribution.

The council also has agreed to work with American Legal Publishing to get the town charter organized.

“We need to get this updated,” said clerk Melissa Crites, explaining that the company will take the charter, organize it and provide the town with a brand new book. New laws in West Virginia will be automatically put in and if the town needs to amend the charter they just advise the company of the changes.

One change that the town is looking to make to the charter is to move from town officials being elected every two years to every four years to provide better opportunities for the success of the council and to help reduce election costs.

In other business, with winter weather arriving, residents are reminded to keep the storm drains free of leaves and debris and to clear the fire hydrants in snow.

Police chief Erik Wyer noted that often officers are seeing kids out in the cold without coats.

Calvary Church works to provide hats and coats for kids through local donations.

“If you see a family that needs help, say something. There are ways to discretely get help,” he added.

It was also announced that the mayor will light the town’s Christmas tree at the Ridgeley Gold Star VFW Post 6452 at 5 p.m. Dec. 16. Everyone is welcome to attend.