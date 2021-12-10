Mayor: 'It's going to take the people' to fix train problem

KEYSER - Keyser mayor Damon Tillman says the city is continuing to work on the ongoing problem of trains blocking access to the North End for extended periods of time.

He feels it’s going to take the residents to make their voices heard, however, in order to get the practice stopped.

People who live in the mostly residential section, which is bound by the railroad on the south side and the North Branch of the Potomac on the north, have expressed concerns that trains are blocking both crossings - the only two access points - with increasing regularity and sometimes for over an hour.

Should an emergency occur during one of those times, they will be left with no way to get fire equipment or an ambulance where it is needed.

When Tillman first took office in 2018, he and then-city administrator Buck Eagle met with representatives of CSX about the ongoing problem, and residents say it did stop for awhile.

Now, however, it has become a problem again.

“We know this is going on; the trains are a major issue for the city. It’s not being ignored,” Tillman said Wednesday.

Tillman said the city has sent letters to Gov. Jim Justice and also to Sen. Joe Manchin seeking help in rectifying the situation.

He, and many of the residents, agree that the blocked crossings have been a problem for years.

“I want people to understand; this isn’t something that has just happened during this administration,” Tillman said. “When I was younger, maybe 6 or 7 years old, I lived across the tracks and it happened then.”

Noting that two of the North End residents who have expressed their concerns are former council members, Tillman said, “I can’t say what the last administrations have done about it or what they attempted to do about it, but obviously … here we still are,” he said.

“But this administration is trying to get something done.”

He admits, however, it is not easy.

The city police have issued tickets to CSX for blocking the crossings, “but they don’t pay them,” he said. “They laugh at you. We can’t fight in the big lake; we’re a small fish in a little pond.”

Tillman said it will be up to the people to make the most noise about the situation.

“It’s going to take the people to get together and go to the Governor or the senator or whoever,” he said.

“I pray to God no emergency happens over there when there’s a train on the tracks.”

