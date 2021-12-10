Armentrout to be recognized by Dems

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Senator Joe Manchin III will join with Democratic Party leaders for a special Virtual 2021 Roosevelt-Kennedy Celebration on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

During the celebration, Jason Armentrout from Mineral County will receive special recognition as one of West Virginia’s Outstanding Democrats of the Year.

This hardworking Democrat was selected by county Democratic leaders for his efforts and dedication to the Democratic Party in his county.

Karen Coria, a Putnam County Democratic leader and coordinator of the 36th annual Awards Celebration, indicated that the award was established to recognize local party officials and volunteers whom Democratic leaders feel have contributed most to the party’s efforts.

“Our goal is to recognize these special individuals who have distinguished themselves by contributing to our society, by working within the framework of our democracy and political party system,” Coria said. "The efforts of the honoree demonstrates the importance of the work of every person in affecting the outcome of local, state and national races. These people play a crucial role in the electoral process,” she added.