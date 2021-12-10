Emergency Services staff earn state accreditation

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Mineral County Emergency Services staff members Jessica Liller and Eileen Sindledecker have recently received their West Virginia Emergency Manager Level 1 accreditation through the W.Va. Emergency Management Council.

This accreditation requires the completion of a minimum of seven FEMA courses as well as the earning of 100 certification points that come from items such as experience, emergency management classes, real world emergencies, exercises, professional contributions, etc.

Jessica Liller has been a full-time employee of Mineral County Emergency Services since November of 2015 and worked for the agency previous to that in a part-time capacity. She is currently serving as the deputy director of the agency and oversees all 911 operations and serves as a backup in the Emergency Management Division of Emergency Services.

Eileen Sindledecker has been a full-time employee with Mineral County Emergency Services since February of 2019. Sindledecker was previously employed as the executive director of the Grant County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau. She now serves as the assistant to the director and handles the day-to-day operations of the Emergency Management Division as well as assists with other management tasks throughout the agency.

County administrator and director of emergency services Luke McKenzie says, “Jessica and Eileen are phenomenal employees and I couldn’t be prouder to have them working for the taxpayers of this county. These types of accreditations and certifications are just one more way that we, as an agency, are working to ensure that we are providing the highest level of services to our citizens, by hiring and training the best personnel possible.”

McKenzie continued to say, “The citizens of Mineral County should know that they are in good hands with people like this and our amazing telecommunicator and GIS team running our operations every single day.”