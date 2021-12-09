Parents upset over poor communication about WIley Ford incident

KEYSER - An incident that caused the evacuation of one of Mineral County’s primary schools last week has left some parents upset over what they say was poor communication on the part of the county administration.

Superintendent of schools Troy Ravenscroft confirmed Tuesday that Wiley Ford Primary School was evacuated Dec. 1 and the students eventually sent home due to carbon monoxide coming from the boiler room.

Ravenscroft said school officials had received complaints of staff members with headaches, so the building was evacuated and the fire department called.

“When it was tested, levels were found to be high in the boiler room but the classrooms measured zero,” he said.

Ravenscroft added, however, that levels in various areas of the building could have been different at different times. “So I’m not going to say that the levels were always zero,” he said.

Some faculty members were checked on site by EMS, and one adult was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

“They actually returned to work before the end of the business day,” Ravenscroft said.

Ravenscroft went on to say the boiler was torn down and repaired on Thursday and Friday, when there was no school.

“There was a quick fix they could have done, but we opted for the tear down and to go over every single piece of equipment right away,” he said.

The boiler was inspected over the weekend, and carbon monoxide levels tested, and the same was done again on Monday.

“We placed additional carbon monoxide detectors throughout the school as an added measure to supplement our current system,” he said.

Ravenscroft said he is working with the alarm company to confirm whether the school’s carbon monoxide detectors were functioning properly at the time.

“I can confirm it’s fully functional now, along with the new detectors,” he said.

Ravenscroft admitted, however, that when he first sent out a notice to parents about the evacuation, he had misstated that the evacuation had been triggered by the alarm going off.

“I’ve since learned it was triggered by the principal and her concerns based on the staff complaining of headaches, so I want to apologize for that,” he said.

Thanking principal Paula Athey for her quick call, he said, “She did a great job with the situation.”

According to one parent, however, the principal was initially “vilified” for her decision.

Explaining he had spoken with a county official shortly after the incident, Travis Wilson said, “(I was told) the principal overreacted; the principal should have called this person first before making a reaction, and I think that’s negligent. It’s irresponsible.

“Transparency is a problem,” he said, noting that the first message given to parents was that the school was experiencing a heating issue.

PTO president Kati Kenney agreed that communication was lacking, saying she personally spoke with two county officials “who maybe said some things they didn’t know enough about.”

According to Kenney, the county officials denied that there was carbon monoxide on the main floor of the building.

“We’re pretty sure there was, and there’s definitely no proof otherwise,” she said.

“What I’m asking for today is an apology, not for me and not just here today, but for the Wiley Ford families. As a parent, I’ve had to ask way too many questions to too many people to get the information that I deserved about what actually happened,” she said.

“This information should have been free flowing; I shouldn’t have had to ask for it.

“An additional apology needs to be issued to the staff member who fell ill that day and was disrespected by her superior. And I’ll leave it at that,” Kenney said.

Both Wilson and another parent, Heather Root, alleged that some children at the school had been complaining of issues that could have been caused by carbon monoxide prior to Wednesday’s evacuation.

“I have had parents reach out to me; I have a list of 12 students … from six difference classrooms from each end of the school who had signs and symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning,” Root said.

“My daughter was one of them,” Wilson said. “My daughter has come home for three weeks now (saying) ‘Dad, I have a headache,’ ‘Mom, I don’t feel good.’ How long has CO been in Wiley Ford Elementary?” he asked.

Root also backed the principal for making the call to evacuate.

“I 100% believe what they did that day saved lives,” she said.

“I’d like to thank you once again for recognizing the principal, because she did the right thing,” Wilson told the board of education members, adding that, “Thursday, she was vilified.”

