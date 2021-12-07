PSC students earn top FFA degree

KEYSER - West Virginia University Potomac State College recently had six students earn the American Future Farmers of America (FFA) Degree, the highest degree achievable in the National FFA Organization.

The presentations were made this fall during the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianapolis, Indiana.

According to the National FFA Organization’s website, “the American FFA Degree demonstrates the effort members apply toward their supervised agricultural experience and the outstanding leadership abilities and community involvement they exhibited throughout their FFA career. Recipients show promise for the future and have gone above and beyond to achieve excellence.”

Award recipients included: Lucas Moreland an agriculture and extension education major from Hampshire County; Ethan Kile, an animal science major from Pendleton County; Hunter Turner an agriculture and extension education major from Pendleton County; Trina Mallow, an agribusiness management major from Pendleton County; Kaley Sponaugle, a biology major from Pendleton County; and Shelby Ward, a pre-veterinary major from Roane County.

