Two graduate from ChalleNGe Academy

Special to the News Tribune

KINGWOOD - Two cadets have graduated as members of the 57th class at the West Virginia National Guard’s Mountaineer ChalleNGe Academy.

Commencement exercises were held Friday, Nov. 19, at Camp Dawson in Kingwood. A total of 106 graduates from 35 counties across the state of West Virginia successfully completed the requirements for graduation.

MG William E. Crane congratulated the cadets and gave the commencement address.

The following cadets participated from Mineral County:

Cadet Travis Sandman, grandson of Joseph Sandman and the late Sandra Sandman of Ridgeley and son of Bryant Sandman, also of Ridgeley, was in Platoon 5.

Cadet Sandman was recognized for obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

Cadet Maxine Swope, daughter of Gia Baker of Keyser, was in Platoon 6. Cadet Swope was recognized for receiving the Level One PT and Mentorship as well as obtaining the six Individual Values Recognition Ribbons.

All graduating cadets have completed the residential phase of ChalleNGe, which includes activities in eight core component areas ranging from service to community to employability skills. Cadets in this class provided 3,864 hours of service to community for such organizations as Operation Gratitude, Trout for Cheat, Adopt a Highway, the Reedsville Volunteer Fire Department, Patriot Gardens and Arthurdale Heritage.

Following graduation, these cadets will begin a one-year post-residential phase of ChalleNGe that includes placement activities in education and/or employment.

Applications are currently being accepted for Class 1-22 North that begins in January. Call toll-free at 1-800-529-7700 for more information.