Knights of Columbus help spread cheer through shoe boxes

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - A shoe box full of small gifts may not seem like a lot to some people, but it is a way to bring a smile to a child somewhere out there in the world.

Since “Operation Christmas Child” began its outreach 30 years ago, millions of children have benefited from the program.

For many years the Knights of Columbus, the men's group of the Catholic Church of the Assumption in Keyser, has processed hundreds of these boxes filled by the Knights and church parishioners.

Spearheaded by Knight Michael Stanislawczyk, the annual process begins shortly after Halloween, and the colorful boxes are shipped in late November to reach children in nearly half the countries of the world.

“Operation Christmas Child” is part of the evangelical Christian organization “Samaritan's Purse,” based in Boone, North Carolina, and with offices throughout the world. According to the website Charity Navigator, Samaritan's Purse receives four out of four stars, meaning that a person can give with confidence to the organization.

The Knights of Columbus was formed in 1882 to serve the church, community, and family. The Church of the Assumption council supports various charities and causes.

Although the boxes have been shipped for this year, a person can still build a box online by visiting the Samaritan's Purse website.