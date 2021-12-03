Embassy to hold auditions for 'Damn Yankees'

Special to the News Tribune

CUMBERLAND - The Embassy Theatre will be holding auditions for their 2022 production of “Damn Yankees,” directed by Brian Tucker of Keyser.

Auditions will take place at the Embassy Theatre, 49 Baltimore St., Cumberland, and will be Saturday, Dec. 11, from 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., with callbacks on Sunday, Dec. 12, from 6 -9 p.m.

Auditions will take place in groups starting at 10 a.m., 10:45 a.m., 11:30 a.m., 12:15 p.m., 1 p.m., 1:45 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.

Those wishing to audition are asked to prepare 18 bars of a song that shows your vocal range. A Bluetooth speaker will be available for pairing at the auditions. There will be some dance and movement as well, so please dress in appropriate attire.

Performance dates for the show are April 1-3 and 8-10.

“Damn Yankees” is a 1955 musical comedy with a book by George Abbott and Douglass Wallop, music and lyrics by Richard Adler and Jerry Ross. The story is a modern retelling of the Faust legend set during the 1950s in Washington, D.C., during a time when the New York Yankees dominated Major League Baseball. It is based on Wallop's 1954 novel “The Year the Yankees Lost the Pennant.”

Joe Boyd is a typical middle-aged man who is addicted to baseball. Every baseball season is painful for him because his team, the Washington Senators, always loses to the Yankees. Joe ends up making a pact with the Devil that allows Joe Boyd to turn into the slugger Joe Hardy. Hardy becomes the savior of the Washington Senators and a star in the major leagues.

The problem is that Joe has also agreed to let the Devil have his soul. Luckily, the deal included an escape clause that allows him to return back to his normal life. After great success as a baseball player and various attempts by the Devil to convince Joe to remain young, Joe decides to return to his wife.

One role has been cast but there are multiple roles available for men and women in a range of ages. All available roles and details are detailed on the Facebook at https://fb.me/e/1KGuv3lJZ

For more information, contact Embassy Theatre at 240-362-7183, or visit Embassy on Facebook at embassytheatrecumberland.

All events and productions are supported in part by Maryland State Arts Council, the Allegany Arts Council and the City of Cumberland.