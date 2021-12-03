Eastern graduates putting their degrees to use at wind farms

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER – Clearway Energy Group has hired five recent graduates of the Wind Energy Technology program at Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College in Moorefield.

The five new wind techs will support the operations and maintenance of Clearway’s new 115-megawatt Black Rock Wind Farm near Elk Garden and its 54-megawatt Pinnacle Wind Farm near Keyser. Pinnacle was repowered just this year with new turbine technology.

Along with Clearway’s 240-megawatt Mount Storm Wind Farm, Clearway is now the largest owner-operator of wind farms in the Mountain State, having invested nearly $460 million this year alone.

The five new Clearway wind techs are:

• Andrew Cosner, 20, of Petersburg

• Ian Guckavan, 22, of Moorefield

• Austin Locklear, 22, of Petersburg

• Logan Reel, 24, of Keyser

• Tyler Simmons, 21, of Keyser

“We are excited to welcome five new wind techs into the Clearway family who were hired right here from the local community,” said Doug Vance, Clearway’s plant manager for Black Rock and Pinnacle.

“Our wind energy sites do more than just power homes and businesses, they are also economic engines for the region, creating hundreds of construction jobs as well as long-term operations jobs. Eastern West Virginia Community and Technical College has been a great partner for Clearway and we look forward to expanding that partnership with an apprenticeship program next spring.”

One of the new wind techs, Logan Reel, was hired through Clearway’s West Virginia Wind Energy Apprenticeship Program, which helps workers displaced from the coal industry (as well as their family members) find new employment opportunities in renewable energy.

“I grew up looking at the turbines on the mountains in the area and found them inspirational,” said Reel, who grew up in Moorefield. “Wind turbines are a step in the right direction towards a better future. Working in the renewable energy field has given me the opportunity to be a part of something bigger than myself.”

Eastern offers a two-year associate degree in applied science as well as a one-year certificate option for students looking to work in the renewable energy industry. Students in the Wind Energy Technology program learn the skills necessary to service and troubleshoot modern wind power generation equipment while acquiring the background knowledge needed to advance their careers in the power generation field. Eastern has also designed its programs to comply with all American Clean Power Association (ACPA) standards and capitalize on West Virginia’s position as a new leader in the wind industry.

“We are delighted that Clearway has chosen to partner with Eastern and deepen its roots in the Mountain State,” said Curtis Hakala, dean of teaching and learning at Eastern. “As West Virginia continues to diversify and strengthen its economy, it’s wonderful to be able offer programs that provide students the tools to work in this innovation industry and help them secure good-paying jobs close to home.”