Bayfield Brass to bring Christmas to Keyser

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - Area residents can usher in the holiday season Sunday as Highland Arts Unlimited welcomes back Bayfield Brass for a Christmas concert at 2 p.m. Dec. 5 at the Keyser Presbyterian Church.

Bayfield Brass was founded in 1989 when all five of the members of the group comprised the United States Naval Academy Band Brass Quintet.

Their partnership grew so that when some of its original members went on to other full-time endeavors, the ensemble remained together to perform in the Baltimore-Washington region in their “off-duty” hours.

Blessed with the talents of five brass players who enjoy performing music of both classical and jazz styles, the Bayfield Brass began playing at various venues during the holiday season in 1993.

They have grown to become a holiday favorite, maintaining an active holiday schedule and performing for various public and private events throughout the year.

The group has recorded two CDs “Swingin’ Around the Christmas Tree” and “Songs of a Lost Generation,” Both CDs contain many arrangements by C. Rhoades Whitehill, formerly of Keyser, one of the founders of Bayfield Brass Quintet.

Tickets are $25 at the door or can be purchased in advance for $20 at the Candlewyck Inn, Ace Hardware, and Reed's Drug Store (Keyser); Allegany Arts Council, (Cumberland, MD); Anderson's Corner (Romney) or online www.eventbrite.com

Admission for the upcoming concert is free to Highland Arts Unlimited members and Potomac State College students. Area students under 18 are admitted free and young children are admitted free with a paying adult.

For tickets and information please call 304-788-3066 or 304-788-9465.

Highland Arts is an all-volunteer organization that depends on individual memberships and, if approved, financial assistance from the West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History and the National Endowment for the Arts, with approval from the West Virginia Commission on the Arts, and financial support from the Mineral County Board of Education, with generous in-kind support from WVU-Potomac State.