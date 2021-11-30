Carpendale to kick off Christmas Dec. 8

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

CARPENDALE – Carpendale will kick off the Christmas season with its annual tree lighting set for 5 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 8, at the town hall.

The town is once again holding the holiday event in conjunction with the after school program at Holy Cross United Methodist Church.

During the school year, students come to the church once a week for homework help, a meal and Christian fellowship. In preparation for the tree lighting, they have been learning Christmas carols and hymns which they will share with the residents during the tree lighting ceremony.

Following the tree lighting, the students, along with other children in the community, will have a chance to share their wish list with Santa and receive a treat provided by the town.

Carpendale will not hold its regularly scheduled December meeting of the mayor and council and the town hall will be closed Dec. 24 and 31 in observance of the Christmas and New Year holidays.