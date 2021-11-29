Santa set to arrive in Keyser Friday
KEYSER - Santa Claus is coming to town this week.
The Jolly Old Elf will be escorted into Keyser Friday evening as part of the annual Christmas parade, under the direction this year of Jennifer Junkins and the Keyser City Council.
Lineup will begin at 6 p.m. and all participating units are asked to arrive and be in place by 6:40 p.m.
The parade will move at 7 p.m. and proceed down Main Street, turning right onto Armstrong and disband at Water Street.
The lineup is as follows:
Main Street, between Third and Cross streets:
Keyser Police Department
American Legion Post 41
Cross Street:
West Virginia Fugitive Recovery
Girl Scouts
VFW Nancy Hanks Post 3518
1970 Cadillac
BUMFS Choir
Country Roads Mobile Vet
Lincoln Street:
Complete Care at Dawnview
Knights of Columbus
Second Chance Boutique
Keyser EMS
RS Entertainment LLC
Potomac State College Student Government Association
Piedmont Church of God
Potomac State College Homecoming King and Queen
Maryland Street, between Mineral Street and South Main Street:
Gate 4-H Club
Burgess Farm Service
Stonerise Keyser
Cell Phone Repair Near Me
Stephen Smoot, candidate for House of Delegates
Maryland Street, between South Main and Water streets:
Monster Truck,
New Creek Volunteer Fire Department,
Moran Nursing and Rehab Center
Cub Scout Pack 27
Mineral County Sheriff Department
Lauren Ellifritz, candidate for re-election to county clerk
Chestnut Street, between Mineral and South Main streets:
Keyser-Mineral Public Library
Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire Department
1957 Chevy Bel Air
S&A Graphics and Wood Design
Chestnut Street, between South Main and Water streets:
Keyser Middle School Builders Club
Keyser Orioles Club
Cub Scout Pack 69
Potomac Fire Company
Keyser Lions Club
Virginia Street, between Mineral and South Main streets:
Mineral County Meals on Wheels
Bocephus LLC
Precision Welding & Fabrication
Brad Hollingsworth Memorial
E&S Designs
Virginia Street, between South Main and Water streets:
Klover Krusaders 4-H Club
Royal Aire
Fountain Gospel Chapel
Mountainview Veterinary Services
Del. Gary Howell
South Main Street, between Virginia Street and Ward Avenue:
Keyser High School Key Club
Ward Avenue, between Mineral and South Main streets:
Potomac Valley Hospital
Senator Randy Smith
Potomac Valley Transit Authority
Ward Avenue, between South Main and Water streets:
Resonate WV Bell Choir
Aetna Better Health of West Virginia
Keyser Rotary Club
Scherr Construction
Burlington Volunteer Fire Department
Hoovers Food Truck
Mineral County FFA
South Main Street, between Ward Avenue and Newton Street:
Ali Ghan Shriners
Newton Street, between Mineral and South Main streets:
Tire Care and Maintenance
Note: All other fire and emergency units not previously listed will fill in here.
Newton Street, between South Main and Water streets:
All other units not listed (non fire/rescue)
Agricolae 4-H Club
Keyser Bobcats Baseball
Keyser High School Band (meeting by the filtration plant)
City of Keyser
Santa Claus
Cassy/Melissa Kidwell and horses