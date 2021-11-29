Santa set to arrive in Keyser Friday

KEYSER - Santa Claus is coming to town this week.

The Jolly Old Elf will be escorted into Keyser Friday evening as part of the annual Christmas parade, under the direction this year of Jennifer Junkins and the Keyser City Council.

Lineup will begin at 6 p.m. and all participating units are asked to arrive and be in place by 6:40 p.m.

The parade will move at 7 p.m. and proceed down Main Street, turning right onto Armstrong and disband at Water Street.

The lineup is as follows:

Main Street, between Third and Cross streets:

Keyser Police Department

American Legion Post 41

Cross Street:

West Virginia Fugitive Recovery

Girl Scouts

VFW Nancy Hanks Post 3518

1970 Cadillac

BUMFS Choir

Country Roads Mobile Vet

Lincoln Street:

Complete Care at Dawnview

Knights of Columbus

Second Chance Boutique

Keyser EMS

RS Entertainment LLC

Potomac State College Student Government Association

Piedmont Church of God

Potomac State College Homecoming King and Queen

Maryland Street, between Mineral Street and South Main Street:

Gate 4-H Club

Burgess Farm Service

Stonerise Keyser

Cell Phone Repair Near Me

Stephen Smoot, candidate for House of Delegates

Maryland Street, between South Main and Water streets:

Monster Truck,

New Creek Volunteer Fire Department,

Moran Nursing and Rehab Center

Cub Scout Pack 27

Mineral County Sheriff Department

Lauren Ellifritz, candidate for re-election to county clerk

Chestnut Street, between Mineral and South Main streets:

Keyser-Mineral Public Library

Tri-Towns Volunteer Fire Department

1957 Chevy Bel Air

S&A Graphics and Wood Design

Chestnut Street, between South Main and Water streets:

Keyser Middle School Builders Club

Keyser Orioles Club

Cub Scout Pack 69

Potomac Fire Company

Keyser Lions Club

Virginia Street, between Mineral and South Main streets:

Mineral County Meals on Wheels

Bocephus LLC

Precision Welding & Fabrication

Brad Hollingsworth Memorial

E&S Designs

Virginia Street, between South Main and Water streets:

Klover Krusaders 4-H Club

Royal Aire

Fountain Gospel Chapel

Mountainview Veterinary Services

Del. Gary Howell

South Main Street, between Virginia Street and Ward Avenue:

Keyser High School Key Club

Ward Avenue, between Mineral and South Main streets:

Potomac Valley Hospital

Senator Randy Smith

Potomac Valley Transit Authority

Ward Avenue, between South Main and Water streets:

Resonate WV Bell Choir

Aetna Better Health of West Virginia

Keyser Rotary Club

Scherr Construction

Burlington Volunteer Fire Department

Hoovers Food Truck

Mineral County FFA

South Main Street, between Ward Avenue and Newton Street:

Ali Ghan Shriners

Newton Street, between Mineral and South Main streets:

Tire Care and Maintenance

Note: All other fire and emergency units not previously listed will fill in here.

Newton Street, between South Main and Water streets:

All other units not listed (non fire/rescue)

Agricolae 4-H Club

Keyser Bobcats Baseball

Keyser High School Band (meeting by the filtration plant)

City of Keyser

Santa Claus

Cassy/Melissa Kidwell and horses