COVID-related deaths rise to 122 in Mineral County

KEYSER - As Mineral County’s number of active COVID-19 cases continues to hover under 100, the total death toll has risen to 122.

That’s an increase of seven county residents lost to COVID issues in the past month.

Mineral County Health Department administrator A.Jay Root confirmed Monday that three additional deaths had been attributed to COVID-related issues over the past week - one 55-year-old female, one 58-year-old male, and a 63-year-old male.

On Nov. 24, the health department reported the death of a 94-year-old female and on Nov. 19 they reported the death of a 78-year-old male. On Nov. 10, the death of an 80-year-old female was reported, and on Nov. 1, a 74-year-old male.

As of Monday, the total number of currently active COVID-19 cases in Mineral County stood at 96. It has wavered right around that number since Nov. 15, when it was 105. Last month, the number of active cases reached as high as 261 on Oct. 1.

In September, when the Delta variant was at its peak in Mineral County, the number of active COVID cases had reached as high as 597, reported on Sept. 17.

The total number of cases since the beginning of the pandemic in 2020 is 4,933.

Last week, the World Health Organization confirmed the existence of another variant, named Omicron, which was discovered in South Africa but it’s presence has not yet been confirmed in the United States.

The Mineral County Health Department continues to offer free COVID testing on Mondays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the parking lot of the Church McKee Arts Center at Potomac Valley Hospital.

The health department also continues to offer COVID vaccines for ages 5 and above and booster shots for ages 18 and above.

For more information on the testing and/or vaccines, or to set up an appointment, call the health department at 304-788-1321.

Liz Beavers is a veteran writer and managing editor of the Mineral Daily News Tribune. To reach out to her with a story idea, email lbeavers@newstribune.info.