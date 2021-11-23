4-Hers hit milestones with projects

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

KEYSER - One of the milestones in a 4-Hers’ career is earning their 4-H Charting pin.

“Charting is a program which encourages youths to consider what they value and to begin to chart or plan their future based on what is important to them,” said Mineral County Extension agent Margaret Miltenberger. “I’m really excited that we had several charters that completed this year. Thank you all for your dedication and follow through.”

Completing their charting books, classes and interviews to receive their pins were: Austin Bland, Orianna Dean, Emily Lark, Bella Ritchie, Katie Miltenberger and Dylan Wilson.

Receiving gold ribbons at the Mineral County Fair earned several 4-Hers project excellence awards as Mineral County 4-H All Star, Gene Long awarded each recipient $20 on behalf of Triple J and A Long Farm on Patterson’s Creek.

Recognized were: Chloe Bland - This is 4-H; Morgan Cowgill – Photography; Hainiah Crowe – Art; Brenna Davis - Market Lamb; Everly Dillon - Cloverbud Sewing; Gracie Jones – Sewing; Easton Kisamore – Poultry; Aubrey Livengood – Dairy; Hayleigh Moore - This is 4-H; Lucas Nester - Breeding Sheep; Harleigh Oswood - Market Goat; Ann Marie Powell - Market Pig; Owen Shreve – Beef; and Aubrey Umstot – Cooking.

Breanna Davis and Harleigh Oswood’s projects went on to be selected as “Best of Show” at the West Virginia State Fair.

Jeff Jones recognized 4-Hers with project awards in a variety of program areas as members gathered for their annual awards.

Earning master livestock designations Heidi Kitzmiller, Taylor Parish and Ann Marie Powell have completed at least one book in three of the four livestock project disciplines of beef, sheep, swine, and goat.

Morgan Cowgill was recognized for master photography after completing all three photography projects.

4-H project pin awards for completing three years in a project area were awarded in the following areas: Money Management - Walker Redman; Robotics - Trenton Burns, Eli Cummings, and Nathaniel Hagner; Vet Science - Cora Redman; Horse Addison Cross, Leah Gallen, Nora Getz, and Cora Redman; Hippology - Ella Chambers and Cora Redman; Wildlife and Fisheries - Walker Redman; Rabbits - Cole Cook; Sheep - Ella Chambers, Lyla Chambers, Adam Jones, Heidi Kitzmiller, Brooklyn Klavhun, Lucas Nester, Chloe Westfall, Claire Westfall, and Isaac Jones; Beef -Heidi Kitzmiller, Grandin Lewis, and Blake O’Neil; and Swine - Lyla Chambers, Jedeidiah Evans, Jeff Evans, Blake Kitzmiller, Blake Klavhun, Jasmine O’Neil, Harleigh Oswood, Taylor Parish, Ann Marie Powell, Cora Redman, Aiden Riggleman, Morgan Weimer, Bethany Yaider and Bruce Yaider,