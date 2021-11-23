Elk Garden getting ready for holidays

Ronda Wertman

Special to the News Tribune

ELK GARDEN – Ready for winter, Elk Garden has its equipment prepared and the town is planning to usher in the holidays with the annual Christmas parade and tree lighting.

Participants will begin lining up at 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 11, for the 4 p.m. parade welcoming Santa.

Following the parade, participants are invited to the tree lighting at the town hall. Refreshments will be available after the ceremony, with hot chocolate and cookies bagged to grab and go due to COVID precautions.

In other business, the sign has been ordered in memory of the Rev. Don Marple with a dedication and recognition service to be held at a later date.

The next Mountaineer Food Bank food drop will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dec. 21 at the fire station.

Mayor Marian Droppleman announced that the town had been notified that the food drops will continue for 2022 and may be held every other month.

Efforts are continuing on the town museum. Droppleman shared with the council that Dan Whetzel of Mountain Discoveries Magazine has visited the town and is interested in writing about Elk Garden’s history as a mining town.

She noted that he has visited the Tram Road and the incline, taking pictures and doing research.

Whetzel is also donating historic pictures on glass plate negatives which will be displayed in the museum. An open house is being planned for spring so visitors can see these unique pieces. The town is also looking to have weekly hours for guests to tour the displays.

